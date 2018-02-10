Teague's late 3s send UNC Asheville past Radford 66-64

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - MaCio Teague scored 14 points, including UNC Asheville's last nine points, and his step-back 3-pointer from the wing with 4.4 seconds left gave the Bulldogs a 66-64 win over Radford on Saturday.
Carlik Jones put Radford up 64-57 with 2:17 left before Teague hit his first 3-pointer of the game. Devonnte Holland missed two layup attempts for Radford on the same possession, Teague grabbed the rebound and buried a 3 with 73 seconds to go. Jones missed a jumper to set up Teague's game winner and Christian Bradford's 3 was off at the buzzer.
UNC Asheville led 44-36 at intermission before Radford used a 13-2 run to take the lead before Teague's heroics.
Raekwon Miller led UNC Asheville (18-9, 11-3 Big South) with 17 points, Ahmad Thomas scored 14 and Kevin Vannatta scored 11.
Ed Polite Jr. led Radford (15-12, 8-6) with 16 points and Jones scored 12.
