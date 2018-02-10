Names released of 2 Westerville officers killed in the line of duty

Mayor Levar Stoney is continuing to push his meals tax increase ahead of Monday's vote.More >>
Mayor Levar Stoney is continuing to push his meals tax increase ahead of Monday's vote.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Christopher Foley, 28, was killed when the trash collection truck he was in collided with an Amtrak train carrying members of Congress to a retreat in West Virginia.More >>
Christopher Foley, 28, was killed when the trash collection truck he was in collided with an Amtrak train carrying members of Congress to a retreat in West Virginia.More >>
Police say a stranger spanked a man's 2-year-old son at a grocery store in Georgia when the toddler kept asking his dad for a candy bar.More >>
Police say a stranger spanked a man's 2-year-old son at a grocery store in Georgia when the toddler kept asking his dad for a candy bar.More >>
Two people are recovering after being attacked by a Pitbull mix. An 11-year-old Southaven boy is at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with severe injuries to his leg after the dog attacked him.More >>
Two people are recovering after being attacked by a Pitbull mix. An 11-year-old Southaven boy is at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with severe injuries to his leg after the dog attacked him.More >>
A Morgan County couple had to take matters into their own hands and ended up delivering their baby in an unexpected location.More >>
A Morgan County couple had to take matters into their own hands and ended up delivering their baby in an unexpected location.More >>