Names released of 2 Westerville officers killed in the line of duty

Earlier in the day city officials said they were investigating an officer-involved shooting. (Source AP Images)

Two officers with the Westerville Police Department were shot and killed in the line of duty.

City officials said the victims are 39-year-old Eric Joering and 54-year-old Tony Morelli.

Joering was with the police department for 17 years and Morelli was with the department for 30 years.

It is with a heavy heart we report a second Westerville officer has been killed in the line of duty. We will share more details here as it becomes available. — City of Westerville (@tellwesterville) February 10, 2018

We are deeply saddened to report that one of our officers has been killed in the line of duty. Please continue to follow back for more information. — City of Westerville (@tellwesterville) February 10, 2018

The Associated Press is reporting the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators responded to a 911 hang-up call and the officers were shot when they arrived to the scene, according to the AP.

Police said the officers were shot when they went into an apartment.

Authorities said they have a suspect in custody.

Investigators said they will release more information throughout the day.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Westerville Police Department. ?? https://t.co/MjDOExmdCY — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) February 10, 2018

Toledo Police Chief George Kral posted a statement on social media.

"On behalf of everyone from the Toledo Police Department our thoughts and prayers are going out to all affected from this tragedy," Kral posted on Twitter.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

We are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Please follow this account for updates. — City of Westerville (@tellwesterville) February 10, 2018

Westerville is about 15 miles north of Columbus.

