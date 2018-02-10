'Skittles' found hiding in attic in Virginia, arrested after murder in California

An alleged gang member with ties to Richmond is arrested after a deadly home invasion in California back in February.

U.S. Marshals arrested Amber "Skittles" Hembree on June 11. The say she is one of five Crips gang members who robbed and killed a person in Santa Rosa, California.

Investigators received a tip that Skittles had ties to Richmond and may have been hiding out in the area. After months gathering information, they finally tracked her down to a home in the 12000 block of Chestertowne Road.

U.S. Marshals entered the home and found Skittles hiding in the attic.

"The apprehension of this fugitive is a direct result of the perseverance of our investigators and the interagency cooperation that exists between our fugitive task forces," said U.S. Marshal Robert Mathieson.

Four other people were arrested in connection to the murder: Mussie Himed, 27; Tyrone Mcrae, 25; Jonathan Jackson, 19; and David Ealey, 23, who also has ties to Richmond.

