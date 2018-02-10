2 Richmonders connected with deadly home invasion in California

Two people with ties to Richmond are connected with a deadly home invasion in California.

David Ealey, 23, of Richmond, was taken into custody on Thursday, along with Mussie Himed, 27, Tyrone Mcrae, 25, and Jonathan Jackson, 19.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is still searching for Amber Hembree, 20, of Richmond, according to Times Herald.

NBC affiliate KNTV reported the crime spree started around 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday at a home in Santa Rosa where the five suspects looking for marijuana tied up a family and shot one of the victims.

Two hours later, the group went to another home and killed a man, according to KNTV.

Three of the suspects were taken into custody after a crash, and another suspect was tracked down later.

