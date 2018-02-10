Allardyce's Everton beats Hodgson's Palace in EPL

(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England. Saturday, Feb. 10, 2...

(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Everton's Tom Davies scores his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England. Saturday Feb. 10, 2018.

(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Everton's Oumar Niasse scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England. Saturday Feb. 10, 2018.

(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Crystal Palace's James McArthur, left, and Everton's Oumar Niasse battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.

(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Everton's Oumar Niasse, left,celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England. Saturday Feb. 10, 2018.

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) - Sam Allardyce won the clash of former England managers as Everton beat Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Gylfi Sigurdsson, restored to the starting lineup along with Wayne Rooney after the shambolic 5-1 drubbing at Arsenal, and Oumar Niasse scored early in the second half with Tom Davies adding the third.

Luka Milivojevic netted a consolation penalty for Palace, which is three points above the relegation zone.

Everton is four points better off in 10th place after enjoying a revival under Allardyce.

Allardyce served one match as Hodgson's successor as England manager in 2016 before being fired over unguarded comments to an undercover reporter.

Hodgson led England at the 2014 World Cup and two editions of the European Championship.

