Community celebrates 'A Night to Shine'

The Altria Theater was filled for a special prom night Friday. "A Night to Shine" is an opportunity for people with special needs to celebrate life, and just have fun.

It's an event that takes place all over the country, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Tebow stopped by the Altria Theater the morning of the event to pray with organizers and volunteers before the big night.

In Richmond, with the help of churches and hundreds of volunteers, a night of dancing, food, photos, caricatures, limo rides, karaoke and a red carpet is made possible.

"There are no differences, everyone is equal, treated with dignity, respect, cared for and valued," explained George Baskerville.

Baskerville is not only a parent but volunteer at the event. He says it is a chance for his 19-year-old to let loose and enjoy being surrounded by old and new friends.

"This is a big night for him to get dressed up, come out, interact, and get the feeling of inclusiveness," he explained.

Prom attendees are paired with buddies who spend the evening with them enjoying all of the activities. "A Night to Shine" takes places in at 500 locations, in all 50 states and 16 countries.

"This night represents a different kind of night than any other," explained Wendy Conner.

Conner hasn't missed a prom night in four years. She showed off her best moves Friday, happy to be surrounded with so much positive energy.

"Never be afraid to show who you really are," she said. "And to not be afraid to show if you have disabilities, I have a hidden one, I don't let it stop me."

