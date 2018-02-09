Driver, passenger seriously injured in rollover crash on I-95

Virginia State Police are investigating after two people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries from a crash on I-95.

It happened around 9:10 p.m. near the northbound exit to Route 10 in Chester. Police say the vehicle swerved from the right lane, struck the jersey wall and overturned onto its roof.

A driver and a passenger in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No one else was involved in the crash.

The vehicle scattered debris onto the southbound side of I-95. Expect delays while cleanup continues.

Police say charges are pending in the crash, but the crash remains under investigation.

