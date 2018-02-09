Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 45, Isle of Wight Academy 9
Banner Christian 71, Brunswick Academy 54
Bethel 65, Denbigh 25
Bethel Christian School 65, Denbigh Baptist 25
Bishop O'Connell 60, Good Counsel, Md. 51
Bishop Sullivan 31, Nansemond-Suffolk 25
Bullis, Md. 59, Episcopal 40
C.D. Hylton 35, Potomac 29
Carlisle 71, Chatham Hall 23
Central Virginia Home School 61, St. Margaret's 30
Central Wise 53, Abingdon 46
Courtland 58, Spotsylvania 27
Covington 58, Highland-Monterey 30
Culpeper 52, Skyline 40
Deep Creek 41, Oscar Smith 39
Eastern Montgomery 55, Bath County 32
Eastside 73, Twin Springs 54
Edison 51, Wakefield 47
Faith Christian-Roanoke 53, Lynchburg Home School 33
Falls Church 68, TJ-Alexandria 61
Fredericksburg Christian 75, Christ Chapel Academy 70
Freedom (South Riding) 60, John Champe 19
George Marshall 46, J.E.B. Stuart 24
Glen Allen 50, J.R. Tucker 41
Gloucester 51, Phoebus 40
Grundy 47, Twin Valley 34
Hampton 44, Woodside 38
Hayfield 59, Mount Vernon 47
Heritage-Newport News 62, Menchville 58
Hermitage 59, TJ-Richmond 33
Herndon 64, Washington-Lee 43
Highland-Warrenton 57, Seton School 38
Huguenot 57, Lloyd Bird 30
Indian River 62, Lakeland 24
James Wood 58, Handley 37
Jamestown 64, Poquoson 54
Kecoughtan 27, Warwick 25
King's Fork 77, Nansemond River 35
Lafayette 26, Grafton 23
Lake Braddock 43, James Robinson 30
Lake Taylor 72, Woodrow Wilson 54
Landstown 67, First Colonial 24
Lebanon 46, Tazewell 41
McLean 44, Yorktown 37
Mills Godwin 37, Douglas Freeman 25
Narrows 46, Craig County 42
Norfolk Christian 48, Norfolk Academy 41
Ocean Lakes 56, Frank Cox 42
Patrick Henry-Ashland 37, Lee-Davis 16
Paul VI 83, Holy Cross, Md. 39
Potomac Falls 65, Tuscarora 33
Potomac School 63, St. Andrew's, Md. 47
Princess Anne 88, Salem-Va. Beach 18
Richlands 52, Marion 47
Ridgeview 66, Lee High 49
South County 62, W.T. Woodson 56
South Lakes 60, Langley 48
St. Annes-Belfield 51, St. Catherine's 37
St. John's, D.C. 47, Bishop Ireton 38
Steward School 34, Walsingham Academy 28
Stone Bridge 61, Broad Run 50
Thomas Walker 44, Castlewood 26
Trinity Episcopal 47, Collegiate-Richmond 33
Varina 61, Henrico 13
Warren County 51, Manassas Park 21
Woodbridge 83, Gar-Field 20
Class 6A=
Piedmont District=
Franklin County 27, GW-Danville 25
Magna Vista 41, Bassett 38, OT
Martinsville 61, Halifax County 29
Patrick County 84, Tunstall 9
Class 5A=
Jefferson District=
Albemarle 59, Powhatan 28
Charlottesville 48, Louisa 26
Fluvanna 33, Monticello 30
Western Albemarle 64, Orange County 39
Class 4A=
Blue Ridge District=
Lord Botetourt 62, William Byrd 50
William Fleming 71, Northside 48
Three Rivers District=
Giles 72, Alleghany 62
Class 3A=
River Ridge District=
Cave Spring 60, Pulaski County 41
Hidden Valley 40, Blacksburg 32, OT
James River-Buchanan 62, Floyd County 37
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 65, Salem 40
Seminole District=
Brookville 61, Jefferson Forest 31
Heritage-Lynchburg 46, Liberty-Bedford 45
Three Rivers District=
Glenvar 41, Radford 30
Class 2A=
Bull Run District=
Clarke County 39, Madison County 32
Strasburg 64, Rappahannock County 36
Dogwood District=
Gretna 58, William Campbell 40
Shenandoah District=
Buffalo Gap 43, Stonewall Jackson 20
East Rockingham 60, R.E. Lee-Staunton 30
Stuarts Draft 63, Page County 58
Wilson Memorial 69, Riverheads 49
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amelia Academy 78, Richmond Christian 51
Armstrong 77, Highland Springs 74
Atlantic Shores Christian 82, Isle of Wight Academy 45
Atlee 64, Hanover 44
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 47, Kenston Forest 36
Brentsville 55, William Monroe 41
Cape Henry Collegiate 69, Peninsula Catholic 52
Caroline 82, James Monroe 57
Central Wise 74, Abingdon 72
Christchurch 53, Fork Union Prep 46
Courtland 61, Spotsylvania 40
Culpeper 99, Skyline 62
Deep Creek 41, Oscar Smith 39
Denbigh 60, Bethel 56
Douglas Freeman 59, Mills Godwin 52, OT
Eastside 83, Twin Springs 42
Edison 51, Wakefield 47
Episcopal 60, St. Albans, D.C. 50
Frank Cox 76, Ocean Lakes 42
Fredericksburg Academy 71, Randolph-Macon 69, 2OT
Fredericksburg Christian 70, Mountain View Christian Academy 50
Freedom (South Riding) 67, John Champe 54
George Wythe-Richmond 60, Monacan 50
Georgetown Prep, Md. 65, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 63
Glen Allen 57, J.R. Tucker 55
Graham 44, Virginia High 12
Hampton 44, Woodside 38
Handley 71, James Wood 36
Hayfield 70, Mount Vernon 66
Hermitage 67, TJ-Richmond 63
Hickory 62, Great Bridge 56
Highland-Warrenton 60, Seton School 47
Hopewell 66, Matoaca 58
Indian River 72, Lakeland 68
J.I. Burton 51, Rye Cove 45
Jefferson Forest 49, Rustburg 39
Kecoughtan 76, Warwick 64
King's Fork 64, Nansemond River 45
Lake Taylor 72, Woodrow Wilson 54
Landstown 87, First Colonial 55
Lebanon 45, Tazewell 44
Lighthouse Academy 70, Grace Christian 65
Lloyd Bird 83, Huguenot 58
Menchville 73, Heritage-Newport News 64
Midlothian 66, Manchester 55
Millbrook 93, Liberty-Bealeton 61
Millwood School 61, Christ Chapel Academy 52
Norcom 56, Maury 53
Norfolk Academy 61, Norfolk Christian 60
Parry McCluer 73, Craig County 18
Paul VI 58, Gonzaga College, D.C. 51
Petersburg 78, Dinwiddie 70
Phoebus 98, Gloucester 30
Potomac 64, C.D. Hylton 59
Potomac Falls 75, Tuscarora 60
Princess Anne 66, Salem-Va. Beach 58
Richlands 60, Marion 41
Ridgeview 50, Lee High 40
St. Annes-Belfield 65, St. Christopher's 55
St. John the Baptist 59, Temple Baptist 51
St. John's, D.C. 48, Bishop Ireton 40
Stone Bridge 59, Broad Run 53
Trinity Episcopal 68, Collegiate-Richmond 42
Varina 71, Henrico 49
W.T. Woodson 50, James Robinson 49
Walsingham Academy 70, Steward School 51
Washington-Lee 76, Herndon 55
Western Branch 67, Grassfield 57
Class 6A=
Piedmont District=
Franklin County 73, Halifax County 64
GW-Danville 62, Patrick County 41
Magna Vista 49, Bassett 40
Martinsville 53, Tunstall 26
Class 5A=
Commonwealth District=
North Stafford 74, Riverbend 67
Stafford 56, Brooke Point 48
Jefferson District=
Albemarle 60, Powhatan 52
Charlottesville 67, Orange County 48
Louisa 67, Fluvanna 28
Western Albemarle 64, Monticello 38
Class 4A=
Blue Ridge District=
Northside 65, William Byrd 37
William Fleming 78, Staunton River 77
Class 3A=
River Ridge District=
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 40, Blacksburg 38
Pulaski County 63, Christiansburg 60
Seminole District=
Heritage-Lynchburg 60, E.C. Glass 57, OT
Jefferson Forest 49, Rustburg 39
Three Rivers District=
Alleghany 47, Giles 42
Glenvar 51, Carroll County 50
James River-Buchanan 61, Floyd County 37
Class 2A=
Bull Run District=
George Mason 72, Rappahannock County 25
Dogwood District=
William Campbell 56, Altavista 45
Shenandoah District=
East Rockingham 72, Luray 36
R.E. Lee-Staunton 91, Stonewall Jackson 38
Stuarts Draft 87, Page County 85
Wilson Memorial 72, Riverheads 63
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
