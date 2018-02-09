Friday's Scores - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 45, Isle of Wight Academy 9

Banner Christian 71, Brunswick Academy 54

Bethel 65, Denbigh 25

Bethel Christian School 65, Denbigh Baptist 25

Bishop O'Connell 60, Good Counsel, Md. 51

Bishop Sullivan 31, Nansemond-Suffolk 25

Bullis, Md. 59, Episcopal 40

C.D. Hylton 35, Potomac 29

Carlisle 71, Chatham Hall 23

Central Virginia Home School 61, St. Margaret's 30

Central Wise 53, Abingdon 46

Courtland 58, Spotsylvania 27

Covington 58, Highland-Monterey 30

Culpeper 52, Skyline 40

Deep Creek 41, Oscar Smith 39

Eastern Montgomery 55, Bath County 32

Eastside 73, Twin Springs 54

Edison 51, Wakefield 47

Faith Christian-Roanoke 53, Lynchburg Home School 33

Falls Church 68, TJ-Alexandria 61

Fredericksburg Christian 75, Christ Chapel Academy 70

Freedom (South Riding) 60, John Champe 19

George Marshall 46, J.E.B. Stuart 24

Glen Allen 50, J.R. Tucker 41

Gloucester 51, Phoebus 40

Grundy 47, Twin Valley 34

Hampton 44, Woodside 38

Hayfield 59, Mount Vernon 47

Heritage-Newport News 62, Menchville 58

Hermitage 59, TJ-Richmond 33

Herndon 64, Washington-Lee 43

Highland-Warrenton 57, Seton School 38

Huguenot 57, Lloyd Bird 30

Indian River 62, Lakeland 24

James Wood 58, Handley 37

Jamestown 64, Poquoson 54

Kecoughtan 27, Warwick 25

King's Fork 77, Nansemond River 35

Lafayette 26, Grafton 23

Lake Braddock 43, James Robinson 30

Lake Taylor 72, Woodrow Wilson 54

Landstown 67, First Colonial 24

Lebanon 46, Tazewell 41

McLean 44, Yorktown 37

Mills Godwin 37, Douglas Freeman 25

Narrows 46, Craig County 42

Norfolk Christian 48, Norfolk Academy 41

Ocean Lakes 56, Frank Cox 42

Patrick Henry-Ashland 37, Lee-Davis 16

Paul VI 83, Holy Cross, Md. 39

Potomac Falls 65, Tuscarora 33

Potomac School 63, St. Andrew's, Md. 47

Princess Anne 88, Salem-Va. Beach 18

Richlands 52, Marion 47

Ridgeview 66, Lee High 49

South County 62, W.T. Woodson 56

South Lakes 60, Langley 48

St. Annes-Belfield 51, St. Catherine's 37

St. John's, D.C. 47, Bishop Ireton 38

Steward School 34, Walsingham Academy 28

Stone Bridge 61, Broad Run 50

Thomas Walker 44, Castlewood 26

Trinity Episcopal 47, Collegiate-Richmond 33

Varina 61, Henrico 13

Warren County 51, Manassas Park 21

Woodbridge 83, Gar-Field 20

Class 6A=

Piedmont District=

Franklin County 27, GW-Danville 25

Magna Vista 41, Bassett 38, OT

Martinsville 61, Halifax County 29

Patrick County 84, Tunstall 9

Class 5A=

Jefferson District=

Albemarle 59, Powhatan 28

Charlottesville 48, Louisa 26

Fluvanna 33, Monticello 30

Western Albemarle 64, Orange County 39

Class 4A=

Blue Ridge District=

Lord Botetourt 62, William Byrd 50

William Fleming 71, Northside 48

Three Rivers District=

Giles 72, Alleghany 62

Class 3A=

River Ridge District=

Cave Spring 60, Pulaski County 41

Hidden Valley 40, Blacksburg 32, OT

James River-Buchanan 62, Floyd County 37

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 65, Salem 40

Seminole District=

Brookville 61, Jefferson Forest 31

Heritage-Lynchburg 46, Liberty-Bedford 45

Three Rivers District=

Glenvar 41, Radford 30

Class 2A=

Bull Run District=

Clarke County 39, Madison County 32

Strasburg 64, Rappahannock County 36

Dogwood District=

Gretna 58, William Campbell 40

Shenandoah District=

Buffalo Gap 43, Stonewall Jackson 20

East Rockingham 60, R.E. Lee-Staunton 30

Stuarts Draft 63, Page County 58

Wilson Memorial 69, Riverheads 49

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amelia Academy 78, Richmond Christian 51

Armstrong 77, Highland Springs 74

Atlantic Shores Christian 82, Isle of Wight Academy 45

Atlee 64, Hanover 44

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 47, Kenston Forest 36

Brentsville 55, William Monroe 41

Cape Henry Collegiate 69, Peninsula Catholic 52

Caroline 82, James Monroe 57

Central Wise 74, Abingdon 72

Christchurch 53, Fork Union Prep 46

Courtland 61, Spotsylvania 40

Culpeper 99, Skyline 62

Deep Creek 41, Oscar Smith 39

Denbigh 60, Bethel 56

Douglas Freeman 59, Mills Godwin 52, OT

Eastside 83, Twin Springs 42

Edison 51, Wakefield 47

Episcopal 60, St. Albans, D.C. 50

Frank Cox 76, Ocean Lakes 42

Fredericksburg Academy 71, Randolph-Macon 69, 2OT

Fredericksburg Christian 70, Mountain View Christian Academy 50

Freedom (South Riding) 67, John Champe 54

George Wythe-Richmond 60, Monacan 50

Georgetown Prep, Md. 65, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 63

Glen Allen 57, J.R. Tucker 55

Graham 44, Virginia High 12

Hampton 44, Woodside 38

Handley 71, James Wood 36

Hayfield 70, Mount Vernon 66

Hermitage 67, TJ-Richmond 63

Hickory 62, Great Bridge 56

Highland-Warrenton 60, Seton School 47

Hopewell 66, Matoaca 58

Indian River 72, Lakeland 68

J.I. Burton 51, Rye Cove 45

Jefferson Forest 49, Rustburg 39

Kecoughtan 76, Warwick 64

King's Fork 64, Nansemond River 45

Lake Taylor 72, Woodrow Wilson 54

Landstown 87, First Colonial 55

Lebanon 45, Tazewell 44

Lighthouse Academy 70, Grace Christian 65

Lloyd Bird 83, Huguenot 58

Menchville 73, Heritage-Newport News 64

Midlothian 66, Manchester 55

Millbrook 93, Liberty-Bealeton 61

Millwood School 61, Christ Chapel Academy 52

Norcom 56, Maury 53

Norfolk Academy 61, Norfolk Christian 60

Parry McCluer 73, Craig County 18

Paul VI 58, Gonzaga College, D.C. 51

Petersburg 78, Dinwiddie 70

Phoebus 98, Gloucester 30

Potomac 64, C.D. Hylton 59

Potomac Falls 75, Tuscarora 60

Princess Anne 66, Salem-Va. Beach 58

Richlands 60, Marion 41

Ridgeview 50, Lee High 40

St. Annes-Belfield 65, St. Christopher's 55

St. John the Baptist 59, Temple Baptist 51

St. John's, D.C. 48, Bishop Ireton 40

Stone Bridge 59, Broad Run 53

Trinity Episcopal 68, Collegiate-Richmond 42

Varina 71, Henrico 49

W.T. Woodson 50, James Robinson 49

Walsingham Academy 70, Steward School 51

Washington-Lee 76, Herndon 55

Western Branch 67, Grassfield 57

Class 6A=

Piedmont District=

Franklin County 73, Halifax County 64

GW-Danville 62, Patrick County 41

Magna Vista 49, Bassett 40

Martinsville 53, Tunstall 26

Class 5A=

Commonwealth District=

North Stafford 74, Riverbend 67

Stafford 56, Brooke Point 48

Jefferson District=

Albemarle 60, Powhatan 52

Charlottesville 67, Orange County 48

Louisa 67, Fluvanna 28

Western Albemarle 64, Monticello 38

Class 4A=

Blue Ridge District=

Northside 65, William Byrd 37

William Fleming 78, Staunton River 77

Class 3A=

River Ridge District=

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 40, Blacksburg 38

Pulaski County 63, Christiansburg 60

Seminole District=

Heritage-Lynchburg 60, E.C. Glass 57, OT

Jefferson Forest 49, Rustburg 39

Three Rivers District=

Alleghany 47, Giles 42

Glenvar 51, Carroll County 50

James River-Buchanan 61, Floyd County 37

Class 2A=

Bull Run District=

George Mason 72, Rappahannock County 25

Dogwood District=

William Campbell 56, Altavista 45

Shenandoah District=

East Rockingham 72, Luray 36

R.E. Lee-Staunton 91, Stonewall Jackson 38

Stuarts Draft 87, Page County 85

Wilson Memorial 72, Riverheads 63

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly