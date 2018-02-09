Dominion Energy customers owed $200M after Senate bill passes

The Virginia Senate passes a Dominion Energy-backed bill that means you'll be getting some money back.
The bill would immediately issue customers $200 million in refunds because of excessive profits for the utility. Dominion would also be allowed to divert some of its excess profits to pay for projects - like upgrading the state's electrical grid.
State regulators complain it won't be able to evaluate whether these "projects" are cost-effective. The bill has the governor's support.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.