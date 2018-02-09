Amtrak train leaving Richmond kills woman

An Amtrak train that had just left Richmond ended up killing a woman Friday afternoon.

Police say the train struck her as she crossed the tracks along Route 60 in James City County. A witness says the victim was wearing headphones.

No one on board the train was hurt.

The crash happened less than 24 hours after a freight train struck a man in Williamsburg. He later died at the hospital.

A vigil will be held Friday night for the man who died in a train accident in Crozet last week.

