Woman in wheelchair dies two weeks after rescued from burning home

A wheelchair-bound woman was taken off of life-support following a house fire in Spotsylvania.

The woman, 37-year-old LaSonja Fox, had spina bifida and could not walk, the victim's sister told The Free Lance-Star. She was taken off of life-support on Thursday evening and died early Friday morning.

She had been on life support since Feb. 8.

On the morning of Feb. 7, firefighters had to push through the “heavily involved” house fire to reach Fox at the back of the home. She was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries. A firefighter also suffered non-life-threatening burns.

Two women and two children also escaped from the fire and were not injured. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

No word on what caused the fire at this time.

A GoFundMe has been created for the family who lost their home in the fire.

