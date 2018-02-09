Woman in wheelchair dies two weeks after rescued from burning home

A Senate committee Thursday unanimously approved a bill to prohibit “lunch shaming” – the practice of singling out students who owe the school cafeteria money or cannot pay for their lunch.More >>
A wheelchair-bound woman was taken off of life-support following a house fire in Spotsylvania.More >>
One person was injured after flames broke out at a home in Midlothian on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Girl Scouts hosted a drive-thru mega cookie booth in the Cabela's parking lot in Short Pump on Saturday and set up hundreds of boxes.More >>
The procession departed from the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove in Asheville around 11:25 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive at the Billy Graham Library at 3 p.m.More >>
A former assistant principal accused of having an "unprofessional relationship with a student" at Airport High School has officially been charged and surrendered to police Saturday morning.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
The route of the motorcade that is bringing Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr.'s body back to Charlotte on Saturday has been released.More >>
