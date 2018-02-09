Woman charged with murder after shooting on Gordon Avenue

Richmond Police have arrested a woman after a man was killed last month at a home in the Oak Grove neighborhood.

Police arrested 42-year-old Lashaunda Meekins in the death of 61-year-old Randy Jones.

Jones was found dead on Jan. 18 in the 1800 block of Gordon Avenue.

Meekins is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

