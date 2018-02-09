Simple sketch helps police ID market theft suspect

(Lancaster City Bureau of Police via AP). This combination of photos provided by the Lancaster City Bureau of Police in Lancaster, Pa., shows a 2018 sketch drawn by an unnamed witness, left, of a suspect in the Jan. 30, 2018, theft of an undisclosed am...

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - Police say an extremely simple sketch helped investigators identify a suspect in a theft from a Pennsylvania farmers market.

Lancaster police say the suspect pretended to be an employee before stealing an undisclosed amount in cash from a stand inside Central Market last month.

A witness provided the minimalist black-and-white drawing to officers. Police say while the sketch was cartoonish, it helped remind an investigator of a potential suspect.

A photo of the suspect was given to the witness, who made a positive identification.

Police are searching for 44-year-old Hung Phuoc Nguyen, who is facing two counts of theft.

A spokesman for the police department says that as of Friday afternoon, Nguyen still hadn't been arrested.

