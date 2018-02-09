Judge: Teen should be tried as adult in dog shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia judge has ruled a teenager accused of shooting a police officer's pet pit bull during a break-in should be tried as an adult.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the defense plans to appeal the ruling, saying state law requires teenagers 14 and older charged with certain violent crimes be tried in adult court. Judge Deborah Bryan announced her decision Thursday for the 17-year-old at a juvenile court hearing.

He was charged with armed burglary, conspiracy and animal cruelty. His charges are not included in the law's statute so Bryan had to decide based on evidence and his history.

Prosecutor Paul Powers says the teenager went to the home of Virginia Beach police Officer J. Scurry to confront Scurry's cousin. Scurry's dog underwent surgery and was released.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.