Public health workers from Virginia deploy to Virgin Islands

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - Environmental health specialists from Virginia are heading to the U.S. Virgin Islands to help with hurricane-recovery efforts.

Two teams are scheduled to head Sunday to the islands of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix and return on Feb. 27.

Five of the 12 specialists being deployed are from Fairfax County. The rest are from the state, Henrico County, and the cities of Alexandria, Chesapeake and Richmond.

The teams will work with local officials to conduct restaurant inspections and provide education on sanitation issues.

Hurricanes Irma and Maria battered the islands in September.

This story has been changed to correct the spelling of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

