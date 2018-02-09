Vigil set for man killed in Crozet train crash

A vigil will be held Friday for the man who died in a train accident in Crozet last week.

Christopher Foley, 28, was killed when the trash collection truck he was in collided with an Amtrak train carrying members of Congress to a retreat in West Virginia.

Two other workers on the truck were injured.

Several Republican lawmakers were on board the train, but none were injured.

Friday’s candlelight vigil will be at 5:30 p.m. at Tabor Presbyterian Church.

