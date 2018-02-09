Police identify 2 killed in Henrico crash; driver arrested after fleeing on foot

Two people were killed in a crash after a vehicle failed to stop for a traffic violation Thursday night.

After fleeing from police on Hungary Road just before 7 p.m., the vehicle hit another vehicle at N. Lakefront Drive, ran off the road and through a fence before hitting another vehicle parked in a driveway.

According to police, Debra Renee Eckhart, 25, and Rena Chhay, 27, both of Henrico, were killed in the crash. Both were in the fleeing vehicle.

The driver fled the scene on foot but was located and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle that was hit was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Henrico Police continue to investigate the deadly crash.

