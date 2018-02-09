13-year-old girl reports being inappropriately touched twice on school bus

The incidents involve different boys known to the victim. (Source: file photo)

A 13-year-old girl reported being inappropriately touched by two boys while riding a school bus in Chesterfield.

During the investigation of a reported incident involving a 12-year-old boy Feb. 1, a previous incident involving the same student and a 13-year-old boy was discovered to have occurred Jan. 30.

The suspects and victim know each other.

A juvenile criminal complaint for sexual battery has been filed against each of the boys.

