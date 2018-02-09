Man dies after being hit by freight train in Williamsburg

The incident is under investigation. (Source: NBC12)

A man has died after being struck by a freight train in Williamsburg on Thursday.

The incident occurred at about 2:30 p.m. in the 700 block of York Street in Williamsburg.

The man was transferred to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News where he died several hours later.

The incident is being investigated. The man’s identity has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

