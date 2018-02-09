Suspect pleads guilty in Chesterfield convenience store owner's death

Chesterfield police have arrested three males in connection to the murder of convenience store owner Harshad Patel.

Police arrest 3 teens in connection to death of Chesterfield convenience store owner

Thomas Jennings was given 12 years, 11 months in prison with 27 years suspended. (Source: Chesterfield Police)

A suspect in the death of a convenience store owner has pleaded guilty and will serve nearly 13 years in prison.

Thomas Jennings pleaded to a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Harshad Patel at the convenience store he owned on Walmsley Boulevard in Chesterfield.

The plea comes with a sentence of 40 years with 27 years one month suspended, meaning Jennings will serve 12 years and 11 months in prison.

The shooting happened Jan. 10, 2016, at The Marketplace in the 6800 block of Walmsley Boulevard.

Patel was found near the ice cream freezer in the front of the store suffering from two gunshot wounds with one to the chest.

He was found by a customer about 20 minutes later.

Jennings was one of three suspects arrested in connection with the crime.

