3 suspects sought in Chesterfield ABC store robbery

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield police are looking for three suspects in an ABC store robbery.

The Stonebridge Plaza ABC store was robbed Dec. 31, 2017, and the three suspects were captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 748-0660 or (804) 748-1251.

