3 suspects sought in Chesterfield ABC store robbery

Chesterfield police are looking for three suspects in an ABC store robbery.

The Stonebridge Plaza ABC store was robbed Dec. 31, 2017, and the three suspects were captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 748-0660 or (804) 748-1251.

Chesterfield Officers need help to ID 3 larceny suspects. The larceny occurred on 12/31/17 at the ABC Store at 201 Stonebridge Plaza. Call 748-0660 or 748-1251 with info. @CBS6 @NBC12 @8NEWS @CrimeSolversCCH @CCPDVa @VirginiaABC pic.twitter.com/mLvC3q4pIj — LtDonStory (@LtDonStory) February 9, 2018

