Police respond to early morning disturbance at Super 8

Chesterfield police respond to the Super 8 on Midlothian Turnpike. (Source: LtDonStory/Twitter)

Several officers responded to a Super 8 motel in Chesterfield on Thursday night.

A report of a disturbance on the third floor brought police to the scene where several people were detained.

The incident happened on Midlothian Turnpike near the Powhite Parkway ramp at around 2:15 a.m.

There is no word yet on whether any arrests were made.

