Police respond to early morning disturbance at Super 8

Virginia State Police renamed the Aviation Base at the Chesterfield Airport in honor of Lieutenant Jay Cullen, who died when his helicopter crashed while responding to the "Unite the Right" rally.More >>
The plea comes with a sentence of 40 years with 27 years one month suspended, meaning Thomas Jennings will service 12 years and 11 months in prison.More >>
The Stonebridge Plaza ABC store was robbed Dec. 31, 2017, and the three suspects were captured on surveillance video.More >>
The incident happened on Midlothian Turnpike near the Powhite Parkway ramp at around 2:15 a.m.More >>
The man tried to flee with the merchandise, but when he was approached Walmart employees, he dropped the candy and ran.More >>
