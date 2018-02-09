Police respond to early morning disturbance at Super 8 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police respond to early morning disturbance at Super 8

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Chesterfield police respond to the Super 8 on Midlothian Turnpike. (Source: LtDonStory/Twitter) Chesterfield police respond to the Super 8 on Midlothian Turnpike. (Source: LtDonStory/Twitter)

Several officers responded to a Super 8 motel in Chesterfield on Thursday night.

A report of a disturbance on the third floor brought police to the scene where several people were detained.

The incident happened on Midlothian Turnpike near the Powhite Parkway ramp at around 2:15 a.m.

There is no word yet on whether any arrests were made.

