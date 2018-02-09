Tractor-trailer overturns on I-64 near airport

The tractor-trailer overturned on the ramp exiting I-64 East. (Source: NBC12)

A tractor-trailer crash on I-64 East on the Airport Drive exit has traffic snarled early Friday morning.

The crash happened about 12:30 Friday morning.

Virginia Department of Transportation said the tractor-trailer was hauling 38,000 pounds of rolled paper. The tractor-trailer struck the left guardrail, and when the driver applied the brakes, the load shifted and caused the trailer to overturn.

There was also a fuel spill associated with the wreck.

The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment with serious injuries, and has been charged with reckless driving for failure to maintain control of the vehicle.

Cleanup of the scene has been ongoing for several hours.

