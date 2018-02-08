Marrow, Fisher score 19 apiece, Hampton beats Howard 95-81

WASHINGTON (AP) - Jermaine Marrow and Kalin Fisher scored 19 points apiece and combined to hit 7 of 12 from 3-point range to help Hampton beat Howard 95-81 on Thursday night.
Trevond Barnes added 17 points, shooting 6 of 8 from the field and hitting all five of his free-throw attempts for Hampton (11-14, 6-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Charles Wilson-Fisher had 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting and Malique Trent-Street scored 10.
The Pirates went nearly four minutes without a field goal as Howard trimmed a 13-point deficit to 78-72 when Dalique Mingo made a layup with 5:32 to play. A jumper by Fisher pushed the lead to 12 points and, after two free throws by R.J. Cole pulled the Bison within 84-75 with 3:21 left, Hampton used an 11-2 run - including four dunks - to seal it.
Cole had 27 points and six assists, and Charles Williams scored 23 points, for Howard (7-19, 4-6). The Bison have lost two in a row after a four-game win streak.
Hampton shot 55 percent (33 of 60) from the field, including 8 of 15 from 3-point range, and hit 21 of 24 free throws.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The employee found 78 pages containing details of preparations for a biological attack on the Super Bowl.More >>
The employee found 78 pages containing details of preparations for a biological attack on the Super Bowl.More >>
A small group of activists protesting police brutality have shut down a light-rail line carrying fans to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.More >>
A small group of activists protesting police brutality have shut down a light-rail line carrying fans to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.More >>