Old Dominion dials long distance in win over Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - B.J. Stith made four 3-pointers and scored 19 points with seven rebounds and Old Dominion shot better from outside the 3-point arc than inside it in a 68-63 victory over Southern Mississippi on Thursday night.

Marquis Godwin scored 12 on 4-of-5 shooting from distance, Ahmad Caver added 11 points and seven assists and Brandan Stith pitched in with 10 points and five boards for the Monarchs (18-5, 9-2 Conference USA). Old Dominion knocked down 12 of 25 from 3-point range (48 percent), while connecting on 10 of 25 2-pointers (40 percent).

Cortez Edwards scored 12 of his 18 points in the first half as the Golden Eagles (12-13, 5-7) shot 73 percent from the floor (16 of 22) and took a 39-30 lead into intermission. Two free throws by D'Angelo Richardson gave Southern Miss a 48-37 lead four minutes into the second half, but Godwin had two straight 3s to key a 13-0 run capped by Caver's 3-pointer and the Monarchs had a 50-48 lead with 11:45 left to play.

The Golden Eagles regained the lead on Edwards' 3-point play, but Godwin buried a 3 and Randy Haynes tipped in an errant shot by Trey Porter to push Old Dominion back in front for good.

Dominic Magee had 13 points and seven rebounds for Southern Miss, while Tyree Griffin scored 12 with eight assists.

