Parks scores 16, Western Carolina fends off VMI 72-60

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) - Deriece Parks scored 16 points, Matt Halvorson added 14 and Western Carolina fended off a late challenge to defeat VMI 72-60 Thursday night, winning a third straight game.

Marcus Thomas added 13 points for the Catamounts (12-13, 7-5 Southern Conference), who shot 50 percent (27 of 54) and made 10 3-pointers. Parks hit four from distance and Halvorson three.

Keith Smith hit a jumper that pulled VMI as close as 57-54 with just under four minutes remaining, but Halvorson answered with a 3 on the other end of the court and the Keydets were trailing by double digits for the last 1:22.

Austin Vereen and Jordan Ratliffe each scored 13 to pace VMI (7-16, 2-10) - Vereen with 10 rebounds - and Bubba Parham scored 12. VMI has lost three in a row and 11 of its last 13.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.