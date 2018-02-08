RESTAURANT REPORT: Food temperature violations, fruit flies

Two local restaurants racked up violations on their last health inspections. Both had food temperature violations, but both restaurants say they've taken steps to remedy the problems.

Up first, El Paso Mexican Restaurant at 3417 Cox Road in Henrico had five priority violations, one priority foundation and four core violations. We asked manager Juan Gutierrez about the issues in the report, including that rice and beans weren't being kept hot enough on the steam table.

"We use this one right now. It's very hot," he showed us. "We put in water, we heat it up really good and we put it in the steam table again."

Gutierrez says cups of salsa now stay in the fridge until they are served.

"So it's really cold right here and when we need it. We just take a tray and put it right here," he explained.

He told NBC12 pest control comes each week, and they work to keep the bar area dry since the inspector found some fruit flies.

The report shows most violations were corrected while the inspector was still on site. Gutierrez said they just replaced a cooler and the kitchen wall coverings, and they're working to make sure everything is done right.

"We try to fix everything, cleaning. We work hard," he said.

Up next, Brick House Diner at 13520 Midlothian Turnpike had six priority violations, one priority foundation and four core violations. This comes after Brick House had seven priority violations on its last inspection back in August.

This time, the inspector provided the manager with three risk control plans to remedy the repeat violations, and noted that staff needed better training to monitor food temperatures.

NBC12 spoke with the manager by phone, who says everything was corrected right away, and they're working to better educate their employees on proper procedures.

We gave our Hall of Fame Award to Carter's Pig Pen Bar-B-Que...because it is no pig pen. The restaurant at 8011 Cold Harbor Road in Mechanicsville has earned perfect scores on six health inspections in a row. It's run by a mother-daughter team, according to their website, who believe in what they call "small town values," like quality, not quantity.

