Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Atlantic Shores Christian 63, Portsmouth Christian 5
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 57, Kenston Forest 36
Carlisle 70, Va. Episcopal 26
Chancellor 53, Eastern View 41
Cosby 64, Clover Hill 21
Deep Run 50, Henrico 28
Dominion 69, Riverside 55
Douglas Freeman 45, Lee-Davis 34
Eastern Mennonite 47, Covenant School 37
Flint Hill 54, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 24
Fort Defiance 28, Turner Ashby 25
Fredericksburg Christian 54, Wakefield School 35
Glen Allen 45, Hanover 43
Heritage (Leesburg) 40, Loudoun Valley 37
Honaker 53, Northwood 36
Indian River 52, Oscar Smith 46, OT
James River-Midlothian 55, Thomas Dale 48
John Marshall 50, TJ-Richmond 47
Kempsville 53, Green Run 40
King George 56, Spotsylvania 34
Landstown 57, Bayside 29
Lebanon 82, Graham 32
Lloyd Bird 65, Matoaca 42
Loudoun County 75, Park View-Sterling 57
Manchester 47, Midlothian 45
Mills Godwin 33, Meadowbrook 25
Monacan 65, George Wythe-Richmond 24
Norfolk Collegiate 52, Hampton Roads 47
North Cross 35, New Covenant 32
Norview 73, Churchland 23
Parry McCluer 78, Covington 26
Prince Edward County 51, Goochland 46
Prince George 52, Colonial Heights 32
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 48, Sandy Spring Friends, Md. 23
Stuart Hall 50, Temple Christian 28
Tazewell 68, Marion 43
Union 56, John Battle 49
Class 6A=
Commonwealth District=
Brooke Point 58, North Stafford 29
Mountain View 55, Massaponax 42
Stafford 44, Riverbend 30
Class 3A=
Blue Ridge District=
Northside 57, Staunton River 31
Class 1A=
Mountain Empire District=
Bland County 47, Grayson County 41
Fort Chiswell 58, Rural Retreat 46
George Wythe-Wytheville 59, Auburn 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Council vs. Castlewood, ccd.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Amelia Academy 82, Southampton Academy 43
Atlantic Shores Christian 88, Portsmouth Christian 47
Carroll County 66, Bishop Ireton 50
Covenant School 59, Eastern Mennonite 48
Dominion 69, Riverside 55
Douglas Freeman 51, Lee-Davis 29
Eastern View 97, Chancellor 70
Flint Hill 62, Saint James, Md. 54
Fuqua School 61, New Community 29
George Mason 84, Clarke County 32
Glen Allen 45, Hanover 43
Goochland 58, Prince Edward County 37
Graham 49, Lebanon 43
Green Run 66, Kempsville 50
Hampton 71, Gloucester 37
Honaker 102, Northwood 77
Jamestown 57, Tabb 49
John Battle 54, Union 51
Kellam 54, Tallwood 52
Lafayette 51, Grafton 41
Landstown 78, Bayside 28
Loudoun County 75, Park View-Sterling 57
Loudoun Valley 86, Heritage (Leesburg) 68
Madison County 65, Rappahannock County 35
Massanutten Military 59, Wakefield Country Day 44
Miller School 80, Hargrave Military 63
Mills Godwin 49, Meadowbrook 47
Nansemond-Suffolk 63, Greenbrier Christian 47
Narrows 61, Craig County 48
Norfolk Collegiate 76, Hampton Roads 70, OT
North Cross 82, Holy Cross Regional 40
Oscar Smith 78, Indian River 60
Potomac School 57, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 33
Prince George 61, Colonial Heights 48
Smithfield 54, Bruton 52
Spotswood 63, Waynesboro 59
Spotsylvania 79, King George 70
Warhill 83, New Kent 53
Woodstock Central 77, Strasburg 38
Class 6A=
Commonwealth District=
Brooke Point 57, Mountain View 44
Riverbend 52, Colonial Forge 45
Stafford 57, Massaponax 46
Class 3A=
Blue Ridge District=
William Byrd 52, Lord Botetourt 45
Class 1A=
Mountain Empire District=
Bland County 58, Galax 48
Fort Chiswell 70, Auburn 51
Grayson County 66, Rural Retreat 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Council vs. Castlewood, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The employee found 78 pages containing details of preparations for a biological attack on the Super Bowl.More >>
The employee found 78 pages containing details of preparations for a biological attack on the Super Bowl.More >>
A small group of activists protesting police brutality have shut down a light-rail line carrying fans to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.More >>
A small group of activists protesting police brutality have shut down a light-rail line carrying fans to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.More >>