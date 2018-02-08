Thursday's Scores - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Atlantic Shores Christian 63, Portsmouth Christian 5

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 57, Kenston Forest 36

Carlisle 70, Va. Episcopal 26

Chancellor 53, Eastern View 41

Cosby 64, Clover Hill 21

Deep Run 50, Henrico 28

Dominion 69, Riverside 55

Douglas Freeman 45, Lee-Davis 34

Eastern Mennonite 47, Covenant School 37

Flint Hill 54, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 24

Fort Defiance 28, Turner Ashby 25

Fredericksburg Christian 54, Wakefield School 35

Glen Allen 45, Hanover 43

Heritage (Leesburg) 40, Loudoun Valley 37

Honaker 53, Northwood 36

Indian River 52, Oscar Smith 46, OT

James River-Midlothian 55, Thomas Dale 48

John Marshall 50, TJ-Richmond 47

Kempsville 53, Green Run 40

King George 56, Spotsylvania 34

Landstown 57, Bayside 29

Lebanon 82, Graham 32

Lloyd Bird 65, Matoaca 42

Loudoun County 75, Park View-Sterling 57

Manchester 47, Midlothian 45

Mills Godwin 33, Meadowbrook 25

Monacan 65, George Wythe-Richmond 24

Norfolk Collegiate 52, Hampton Roads 47

North Cross 35, New Covenant 32

Norview 73, Churchland 23

Parry McCluer 78, Covington 26

Prince Edward County 51, Goochland 46

Prince George 52, Colonial Heights 32

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 48, Sandy Spring Friends, Md. 23

Stuart Hall 50, Temple Christian 28

Tazewell 68, Marion 43

Union 56, John Battle 49

Class 6A=

Commonwealth District=

Brooke Point 58, North Stafford 29

Mountain View 55, Massaponax 42

Stafford 44, Riverbend 30

Class 3A=

Blue Ridge District=

Northside 57, Staunton River 31

Class 1A=

Mountain Empire District=

Bland County 47, Grayson County 41

Fort Chiswell 58, Rural Retreat 46

George Wythe-Wytheville 59, Auburn 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Council vs. Castlewood, ccd.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Amelia Academy 82, Southampton Academy 43

Atlantic Shores Christian 88, Portsmouth Christian 47

Carroll County 66, Bishop Ireton 50

Covenant School 59, Eastern Mennonite 48

Douglas Freeman 51, Lee-Davis 29

Eastern View 97, Chancellor 70

Flint Hill 62, Saint James, Md. 54

Fuqua School 61, New Community 29

George Mason 84, Clarke County 32

Glen Allen 45, Hanover 43

Goochland 58, Prince Edward County 37

Graham 49, Lebanon 43

Green Run 66, Kempsville 50

Hampton 71, Gloucester 37

Honaker 102, Northwood 77

Jamestown 57, Tabb 49

John Battle 54, Union 51

Kellam 54, Tallwood 52

Lafayette 51, Grafton 41

Landstown 78, Bayside 28

Loudoun County 75, Park View-Sterling 57

Loudoun Valley 86, Heritage (Leesburg) 68

Madison County 65, Rappahannock County 35

Massanutten Military 59, Wakefield Country Day 44

Miller School 80, Hargrave Military 63

Mills Godwin 49, Meadowbrook 47

Nansemond-Suffolk 63, Greenbrier Christian 47

Narrows 61, Craig County 48

Norfolk Collegiate 76, Hampton Roads 70, OT

North Cross 82, Holy Cross Regional 40

Oscar Smith 78, Indian River 60

Potomac School 57, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 33

Prince George 61, Colonial Heights 48

Smithfield 54, Bruton 52

Spotswood 63, Waynesboro 59

Spotsylvania 79, King George 70

Warhill 83, New Kent 53

Woodstock Central 77, Strasburg 38

Class 6A=

Commonwealth District=

Brooke Point 57, Mountain View 44

Riverbend 52, Colonial Forge 45

Stafford 57, Massaponax 46

Class 3A=

Blue Ridge District=

William Byrd 52, Lord Botetourt 45

Class 1A=

Mountain Empire District=

Bland County 58, Galax 48

Fort Chiswell 70, Auburn 51

Grayson County 66, Rural Retreat 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Council vs. Castlewood, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

