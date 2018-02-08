Richmond man charged for removing tarp from Confederate statues

A Richmond man is believed to be responsible for removing the tarps that cover two Confederate statues in Charlottesville.

Christopher James Wayne is charged with trespassing. Witnesses were able to identify the 34-year-old man as the person who removed the tarps off the Lee and Jackson statues Wednesday afternoon.

The tarps were put back up Thursday morning.

