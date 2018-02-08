Richmond man charged for removing tarp from Confederate statues

Community Preservation Partners will rename the apartments to "The Belt Atlantic" and spend $9.7 million on rehabilitation.More >>
A Richmond man is believed to be responsible for removing the tarps that cover two Confederate statues in Charlottesville.More >>
Dominion Energy honored several people at their annual "Strong Men and Women in Virginia History" awards ceremony Wednesday night, with NBC12's own Karla Redditte as the emcee.More >>
Dr. Michael Jones and the Village of Faith Ministries bought out the Bowtie Cinemas theater for a private showing - a chance to bring the community together for an even greater meaning.More >>
Police are looking for 26-year-old Tyvon M. Williams. He is considered armed and dangerous.More >>
