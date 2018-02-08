Dominion honors 'Strong Men and Women in Virginia History'

Dominion Energy honored several people for their contributions to the community.

They held their annual "Strong Men and Women in Virginia History" awards ceremony Wednesday night, with NBC12's own Karla Redditte as the emcee.

Seven renowned African Americans were honored for their accomplishments and leadership, including Mavis Claytor-Ford. She was the first African American to earn a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Virginia.

She has some advice for the younger generation.

"Never give up on their dream. Work hard. Say their prayers, ask for help if needed, and always do their best," said Claytor-Ford.

Other speakers at the event included Governor Ralph Northam. Essay winners, chosen from middle and high schools across the state, were also honored.

