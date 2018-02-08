Police search for solution to 'loafing' vultures around college campus

The Ashland Police Department is looking for ways to get rid of a neighborhood nuisance.

The APD posted to their Facebook page that a large group of vultures is causing problems in the College Park neighborhood and at Randolph-Macon College. They are now looking for ways to get the flock to move on without causing them injury.

"If your hear something that sounds like fireworks over the next few weeks it's just our Police Department trying to use creative solutions for the odd problems that come up in local government," posted to the Town of Ashland Facebook page.

Police are considering using noise-makers to prevent the vultures from lingering, but they say residents will receive notice before they begin.

If you have any questions, call 412-0615 for more information.

