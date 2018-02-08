Biggest 1-day drops for the Dow Jones industrial average

By The Associated Press



Another steep sell-off in U.S. stocks sent the Dow Jones industrial average down more than 1,000 points Thursday for the second time in four days.

The Dow's plunge was the second-biggest ever in terms of points, while on a percentage basis, Monday's drop was the largest since August 2011, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The latest drop in the Dow places the 30-company average into a "correction," what Wall Street calls a drop of 10 percent or more from an index's recent peak. It's the first correction in almost two years. The Dow's last peak was January 26.

The Dow's steepest one-day percentage drop came on "Black Monday" on October 19, 1987, when it fell 22.6 percent.

Here are the 10 largest point declines:

Date Close Decline in Points Decline in Percent Feb. 5, 2018 24,345.75 -1,175.21 -4.6 Feb. 8, 2018 23,860.46 -1,032.89 -4.2 Sept. 29, 2008 10,365.45 -777.68 -7 Oct. 15, 2008 8,577.91 -733.08 -7.9 Sept. 17, 2001 8,920.70 -684.81 -7.1 Dec. 1, 2008 8,149.09 -679.95 -7.7 Oct. 9, 2008 8,579.19 -678.92 -7.3 Feb. 2, 2018 25,520.96 -665.75 -2.5 Aug. 8, 2011 10,809.85 -634.76 -5.6 April 14, 2000 10,305.78 -617.78 -5.7

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices, FactSet

