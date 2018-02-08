Biggest 1-day drops for the Dow Jones industrial average

By The Associated Press
Another steep sell-off in U.S. stocks sent the Dow Jones industrial average down more than 1,000 points Thursday for the second time in four days.
The Dow's plunge was the second-biggest ever in terms of points, while on a percentage basis, Monday's drop was the largest since August 2011, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.
The latest drop in the Dow places the 30-company average into a "correction," what Wall Street calls a drop of 10 percent or more from an index's recent peak. It's the first correction in almost two years. The Dow's last peak was January 26.
The Dow's steepest one-day percentage drop came on "Black Monday" on October 19, 1987, when it fell 22.6 percent.
Here are the 10 largest point declines:
|Date
|Close
|Decline in Points
|Decline in Percent
|Feb. 5, 2018
|24,345.75
|-1,175.21
|-4.6
|Feb. 8, 2018
|23,860.46
|-1,032.89
|-4.2
|Sept. 29, 2008
|10,365.45
|-777.68
|-7
|Oct. 15, 2008
|8,577.91
|-733.08
|-7.9
|Sept. 17, 2001
|8,920.70
|-684.81
|-7.1
|Dec. 1, 2008
|8,149.09
|-679.95
|-7.7
|Oct. 9, 2008
|8,579.19
|-678.92
|-7.3
|Feb. 2, 2018
|25,520.96
|-665.75
|-2.5
|Aug. 8, 2011
|10,809.85
|-634.76
|-5.6
|April 14, 2000
|10,305.78
|-617.78
|-5.7
___
Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices, FactSet
