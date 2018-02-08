Man records girl in shower, uses video as blackmail

A Stafford man has been found guilty of recording video of a naked girl to blackmail her into getting a kiss.

Gerardo Leonel Giron pleaded guilty to producing child pornography and unlawful filming of a minor.

According to The Free Lance-Star, the child's mother says she found out Giron had set up a camera to film the girl while she was showering. The girl told her mother that Giron threatened to post the video on the internet if she did not give him a kiss.

Giron will be sentenced on April 23.

