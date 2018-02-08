Man records girl in shower, uses video as blackmail

A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
A missing 17-year-old has been found safe, and a man faces multiple charges in the case in Luray.More >>
Hazmat crews are on the scene of the wreck, and police confirmed there is a fuel spill.More >>
National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9, and several restaurants are offering special deals.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.More >>
