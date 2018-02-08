Henrico shooting sends man to hospital

A man was taken to a hospital after being shot in Henrico County. (Source: NBC12)

A man was taken to a hospital after being shot in Henrico County.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of Westcliffe Avenue around 3:20 p.m. When they arrived, a man was found with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center; the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or any possible suspects.

