Richmond Police name suspect in Hillside Court homicide

Richmond Police are releasing details on a suspect wanted in the Hillside Court area.

Police are looking for 26-year-old Tyvon M. Williams. He is described as six-feet-four-inches tall, and about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Williams is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the death of 23-year-old Javon Patron.

On Jan. 6 around 1 a.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue for a reported shooting. They found Patron dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say Williams is armed and dangerous. Call Crime Solvers at 780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

