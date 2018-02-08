Murder suspect turns himself in to police

A man wanted for a January homicide has turned himself in to police.

Tyvon M. Williams, 26, turned himself into police Saturday, Feb. 10 after he was named as a suspect earlier that week.

Williams is now charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the death of 23-year-old Javon Patron.

On Jan. 6 around 1 a.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue for a reported shooting. They found Patron dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

