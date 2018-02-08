Rescue dog leads the way for blind pup companion

Two Great Pyrenees rescue dogs in Varina share a bond unlike most pups raised together.
Milo is a seeing-eye dog - but not for a human. He leads the way for Sarah, who is timid and often loses her way, because she is blind.
Both of the two-year-old pups arrived at the Appalachian Great Pyrenees Rescue in need of medical attention. Now, they're rehabbed and ready for a new home.
Milo is extremely protective of Sarah, always leading the way and protecting her from other dogs.
The two are inseparable, both extremely loving and friendly towards each other, and people.
The rescue’s director, Victoria Marshman, says the pair’s previous owner had fallen ill and was no longer able to properly care for them. Milo and Sarah were very thin. One of Sarah's eyes needed surgery.
“This eye was about to fall out, honestly,” said Marshman of Sarah’s eye. “It was just really scary. It made you pause," said Marshman.
Milo and Sarah hope to stay together but could be adopted out separately.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
A missing 17-year-old has been found safe, and a man faces multiple charges in the case in Luray.More >>
A missing 17-year-old has been found safe, and a man faces multiple charges in the case in Luray.More >>
Hazmat crews are on the scene of the wreck, and police confirmed there is a fuel spill.More >>
Hazmat crews are on the scene of the wreck, and police confirmed there is a fuel spill.More >>
National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9, and several restaurants are offering special deals.More >>
National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9, and several restaurants are offering special deals.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
About 10 percent of the sophomore class at a Chicago-area high school is made up of multiples.More >>
About 10 percent of the sophomore class at a Chicago-area high school is made up of multiples.More >>
A sexual assault lawsuit was filed against former University of Memphis head basketball coach Josh Pastner in Arizona.More >>
A sexual assault lawsuit was filed against former University of Memphis head basketball coach Josh Pastner in Arizona.More >>