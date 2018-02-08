Fast food workers to rally Feb. 12 for increased wages

Fast food workers will rally at a McDonalds on Broad Street on Feb. 12. (Source: Google Street View)

Fast food workers will hold a rally Feb. 12 as part of the Fight for $15.

The event marks the 50th anniversary of the Memphis sanitation strike of 1968, which became a rallying point in the civil rights movement.

There will protests across the country in conjunction with the anniversary to fight for increased wages and union rights to show support for cooks and cashiers.

The rally in Richmond will be held at the McDonald’s at 2700 W. Broad Street at noon.

The signature event of the day will be a rally in Memphis from Clayborn Temple to City Hall, the same route taken during the 1968 strike.

Richmond fast food workers also announced starting Mother’s Day, they will begin a six-week campaign of nonviolent civil disobedience in protest of poverty as part of the National Call for Moral Revival.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12