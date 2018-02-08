New invasive pest found in VA

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) says a new invasive inspect pest - the spotted lanternfly - was spotted near Winchester - in January.

The spotted lanternfly is native to China, India and Vietnam. VDACS says egg masses and dead adults were discovered in Frederick County.

"The insect causes damage to plants because of its method of feeding, the rapid buildup of large populations and the production of honeydew, a by-product of their feeding activity that serves as a medium for fungal growth. SLF can also be a nuisance pest to homeowners when found in large numbers," said VDACS.

The first U.S. detection of the pest was in 2014 in Pennsylvania.

Click here for more information from VDACS about the spotted lanternfly.

