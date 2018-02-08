New invasive pest found in VA

Two Great Pyrenees rescue dogs in Varina share a bond unlike most pups raised together.More >>
Two Great Pyrenees rescue dogs in Varina share a bond unlike most pups raised together.More >>
The child's mother says she found out Giron had set up a camera to film the girl while she was showering.More >>
The child's mother says she found out Giron had set up a camera to film the girl while she was showering.More >>
Police have not released the identity of the victim or any possible suspects.More >>
Police have not released the identity of the victim or any possible suspects.More >>
Police are looking for 26-year-old Tyvon M. Williams. He is considered armed and dangerous.More >>
Police are looking for 26-year-old Tyvon M. Williams. He is considered armed and dangerous.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.More >>
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.More >>
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
House Bill 1083 would allow enhanced carry permit holders to sue universities and other public locations that prohibit them from carrying - this would include universities and courthouses.More >>
House Bill 1083 would allow enhanced carry permit holders to sue universities and other public locations that prohibit them from carrying - this would include universities and courthouses.More >>
David Carrillo was found guilty of two counts of murder and sentenced to life without parole on Thursday.More >>
David Carrillo was found guilty of two counts of murder and sentenced to life without parole on Thursday.More >>
The FDA has a new warning for a popular herbal supplement used to treat pain.More >>
The FDA has a new warning for a popular herbal supplement used to treat pain.More >>
The Orleans District Attorney’s office indicted a convicted killer on three additional counts of first-degree murder on Thursday. Joseph Brandt, 48, confessed to the killings last week during a Texas prison interview investigators.More >>
The Orleans District Attorney’s office indicted a convicted killer on three additional counts of first-degree murder on Thursday. Joseph Brandt, 48, confessed to the killings last week during a Texas prison interview investigators.More >>