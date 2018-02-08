Henrico fire displaces family, dog; no injuries

Smoke damage did not affect the adjacent townhomes. (Source: Henrico Fire)

Henrico fire officials put out a kitchen fire within a matter of minutes. (Source: Henrico Fire)

Two adults and one child were displaced by an accidental kitchen fire over the weekend.

Henrico County fire responded to a town house in the 11000 block of Abbots Crossing Lane and extinguished the fire within a matter of minutes.

The home suffered smoke damage, but the attached townhomes were not affected.

A dog was also displaced with the family. No injuries were reported.

Henrico fire attributes smoke detectors to alerting the sleeping family to the blaze.

