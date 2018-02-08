RVA Bike Share posts online survey about expansion

RVA Bike Share currently has 16 stations and plans to add a similar number in phase two. (Source: VCU News)

An online survey has been launched about expanding Richmond’s bike sharing program.

Currently, RVA Bike Share has 16 stations with four more on the way.

The program launched in August 2017, and the second phase of the program hopes to expand with a similar number of new stations.

The survey asks what areas already served by the bike share program could use an additional station, which neighborhoods need stations and a space to suggest specific locations for a new bike station to be built.

The survey gives a few guidelines about station locations, such as mixed use areas, close to transit stops, walkable areas and proximity to other bike share locations.

The survey will be up online until Feb. 28.

