Arrests made after two burglaries in Henrico

Gabriel John Montez, left, and Kishen Devang Vashi were arrested in connection with two burglaries on the same day. (Source: Henrico Police)

Henrico police arrested two men suspected of robbing two stores within hours of each other.

Gabriel John Montez and Kishen Devang Vashi were charged with two counts of burglary, grand larceny, possession of burglary tools and six counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.

On Jan. 31, police responded to the 10000 block of Brook Road when an alarm was triggered and discovered the business had been broken into and money was stolen. Later, one block away, officers responded to another burglary where money was stolen.

The businesses involved were the Vitamin Shop and Wendy’s.

