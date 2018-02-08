Argentina rejects extradition of CONMEBOL official to US

By LUIS ANDRES HENAO
Associated Press Writer
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) - A federal judge in Argentina has rejected an extradition request by the United States for the former CONMEBOL secretary general who is charged in the FIFA corruption scandal.
A source for the federal court of Quilmes said on Thursday the judge turned down the extradition request because Argentina is already investigating Jose Luis Meiszner for similar money laundering and electronic fraud charges.
The court source spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to speak about the ruling.
Meiszner also served as president of the Quilmes club in Buenos Aires. He has been charged along with other South American soccer officials in the bribery scandal engulfing FIFA.
