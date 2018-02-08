Driver charged after 3-vehicle crash snarls I-64 traffic

This crash caused major delays on I-64 around 10 a.m. Thursday. (Source: NBC12)

A three-vehicle crash on eastbound I-64 on Thursday morning caused major traffic delays near Staples Mill Road.

A Virginia State Police trooper's investigation shows that a driver of a Buick sedan made an unsafe lane change, striking another four-door sedan, around 9:40 a.m.

The Buick then also hit a tractor-trailer truck that was stopped due to traffic.

The driver of the four-door sedan was entrapped and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash caused major delays through the morning.

The driver of the Buick, who has not been identified, was charged with unsafe lane change.

