Virginia state parks looking for 1,000 seasonal employees

Virginia’s state parks need to hire about 1,000 employees to help manage the parks during the busy summer season.

Seasonal jobs are available in all 37 parks across the state, from lifeguards to snack bar workers. The parks are looking to hire anyone from teenagers to senior citizens.

Some of the job qualify under AmeriCorps, which qualifies employees for education incentives and a stipend.

Summer internships for college students hoping to become park rangers are also available. The deadline to apply for an internship is March 1.

The parks are expected to attract more than 5 million visitors between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

For a full list of available jobs, visit the state parks website.

