Man tried to steal 151 boxes of candy from Walmart

Police say a man tried to steal 151 boxes of candy and gum.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday night at the Walmart on Chattanooga Plaza in Chesterfield.

The man tried to flee with the merchandise, but when he was approached Walmart employees, he dropped the candy and ran.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

