Man tried to steal 151 boxes of candy from Walmart

Police say a man tried to steal 151 boxes of candy and gum.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday night at the Walmart on Chattanooga Plaza in Chesterfield.
The man tried to flee with the merchandise, but when he was approached Walmart employees, he dropped the candy and ran.
Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
Chesterfield officers need help to ID a suspect who walked out of Walmart on Chattanooga Plaza with 151 boxes of candy and gun. The suspect abandoned the stolen property when confronted by Loss Prevention. Call 748-0660 with info. @8NEWS @CBS6 @CCPDVa @NBC12 @CrimeSolversCCH pic.twitter.com/CAEE5fWh8Q— LtDonStory (@LtDonStory) February 8, 2018
