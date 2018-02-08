Jeff Goldblum gets a little taste of Richmond

Actor Jeff Goldblum enjoys some cornbread at Buz and Ned's Barbecue. (Source: Buz and Ned's/Facebook)

A familiar face stopped for a bite to eat in Richmond.

Actor Jeff Goldblum took in a little barbecue and cornbread at Buz and Ned’s on North Boulevard.

It’s unknown why Goldblum was in town, but hopefully this doesn’t mean there is a T-Rex roaming the streets of Richmond or that the city is about to be attacked by aliens.

It’s not clear what Goldblum ordered, but he seemed to be enjoying whatever he was served.

