Spiders come back to nip VCU in final minute

Jacob Gilyard and Nick Sherod scored 18 points each and Richmond went on a furious last-minute run to come back and beat VCU, 77-76. The win gives the Spiders their first regular season sweep of the Rams since 2015.

Richmond used a 13-5 run to close the game, 7-2 in the final 1:13, erasing a seven point deficit and securing the dramatic victory. Gilyard's steal and lay-up off a VCU inbounds with 30 seconds left tied the game, and after a stop and a foul, Khwan Fore knocked down a free throw to put the Spiders in front. Richmond would break up the Rams' last second full-court heave to clinch the win.

VCU led by as many as 12 points in the second half.

The first half saw the two teams battle back and forth. After Richmond opened the game on an 8-0 run, VCU erased the gap, and the half featured eight ties and 12 lead changes with the score knotted at 41 at halftime. There would be a total of ten ties and 18 lead changes in the game.

14 of Sherod's 18 points came in the second half, as did 13 of Gilyard's 18. The freshman also added six assists and five steals to his stat line, including his crucial late-game pick that led to his tying basket.

In addition to the efforts of Sherod and Gilyard, Grant Golden chipped in 16 points and nine rebounds, while Fore added 15 points and four steals.

Richmond's defense forced 17 VCU turnovers, while the Spiders knocked down 18 of their 23 free throws on the night. VCU shot nearly 52 percent from the field in the loss, while Richmond connected on 47.5 percent of its field goal attempts.

The Spiders have now won six of their last seven games, improve to 9-14, 7-4 in the Atlantic 10, and travel to St. Bonaventure on Saturday. VCU, meanwhile, falls to 14-10, 6-5 in conference play, and has lost two in a row. The Rams host Dayton on Saturday.

