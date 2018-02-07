UNC Asheville needs a comeback to beat Longwood, 78-73

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) - MaCio Teague scored 20 points and Jonathan Baehre and Raekwon Miller each added another 19 as UNC Asheville posted a come-from-behind, 78-73 Big South Conference victory over Longwood Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs, who have won at least 15 games in a season a league-record 11 straight years, maintained their hold on first-place in conference with the win and extended their record for consecutive 10-win Big South Conference season to 10.
Longwood led by four at the half, 40-36, and extended its lead to 14 on Charles Glover's jumper with 15:58 left.
Ahmad Thomas scored at the basket to spark a 9-0 UNC Asheville run, and after JaShaun Smith hit a trey for Longwood, Teague answered with back-to-back 3s to make a two-point game with 12:24 remaining. Teague gave the Bulldogs the lead for good with a layup and Miller extended it with a 3-pointer with 6:45 left.
Damarion Geter led Longwood (6-20, 3-10) with 19 points. Glover and Isaiah Walton each added 11 points.
