1-year-old found dead in bathtub was living in 'deplorable' conditions

Court document are revealing new information about a disturbing child neglect case in Mathews County, where a one-year-old died after being left alone in a bathtub.

The toddler was found with severe burns from the hot water.

His mother, Miranda Gilbert, appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday. Search warrants reveal her children were living in "deplorable" conditions.

Investigators found rats, mice and cockroaches eating leftover food laying around in the home. They found rodent feces and waste, including in areas where Gilbert stored the children's diapers and inside the food.

"It's going to upset anyone to have the death of a one-year-old who dies under these circumstances," said Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Bowen.

Gilbert's attorney did not ask for bond during Wednesday's hearing. She will return to court in April.

